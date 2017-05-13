Wrong-way driver kills woman in I-64 crash

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A woman involved in a horrific accident on Interstate 64 has died as a result of her injuries, according to Virginia State Police.

Police have not yet released the woman’s name.

Her vehicle was struck May 9 when another vehicle crossed the median on Interstate 64 in New Kent County.

The woman’s vehicle was traveling west on I-64 early that afternoon when the driver of an eastbound vehicle crossed over the median and into on-coming traffic near the exit for New Kent Highway and mile marker 204.

Investigators have not yet released information on what caused the driver to cross over the median. That driver’s name and condition have also not yet been released.

VCU LifeEvac responded to the crash scene to fly at least one crash victim to the hospital.

The crash closed interstate lanes for hours.

This is a developing story.