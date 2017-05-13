× Chesterfield stabbing victim taken to hospital

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police launched an investigation into a Saturday afternoon stabbing in Chesterfield.

The stabbing was reported at about 12:40 p.m. along the 2700 block of Goolsby Avenue, off Jeff Davis Highway.

The stabbing victim, whose name, age, and gender were not released, was taken to VCU Medical Center with injuries described as non-life threatening.

Police have also not yet released information about a suspect or motive behind the stabbing.

Investigators said there was no threat to the public.

Witnesses were asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Stoppers 804-748-0660.