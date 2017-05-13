× Rain did not stop police from Biking for the Blue

RICHMOND, Va. — Morning rain did not stop police from getting on their bikes for the 22nd Annual Bike for the Blue ride.

Officers from around Central Virginia met at the Virginia State Capitol Saturday morning to embark on the 110 mile ride up Route 1 to Washington, D.C.

The ride honors officers killed in the line of duty.

“We organize this ride every year to honor those who lost their lives protecting the citizens and making the communities safer,” Richmond Police Sgt. Anthony Papaleo said. “This year is particularly special because the Metro Richmond Police Emerald Society will be the featured pipes and drums performers during Saturday evening’s candlelight vigil at the National Mall.”

More than 100 officers from around Virginia participated in the ride.