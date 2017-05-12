× UR Coach Mooney lists West End home

HENRICO, Va. — While the University of Richmond searches for a new athletic director, the school’s men’s basketball coach is on the hunt for a buyer for his house.

Chris Mooney and wife Lia this week listed their 3,800-square-foot home at 531 Sleepy Hollow Road for sale. It went on the market May 9 with a $764,900 price tag.

Mooney, who just completed his 12th season at UR, bought the home in October 2007 for $755,000.

The two-story, five-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath house is in the West End Kincross subdivision, about 3 miles from the UR campus. It backs up to Derbyshire Road near its intersection with North Parham Road.

The Colonial-style home was built in 1987 and has had upgrades and custom renovations, according to the listing, including a remodeled kitchen by Richmond-based Classic Kitchens.

Cabell Childress and his Cabell Childress Group from Long & Foster have the listing. Showings began Thursday.

Cabell Childress Group’s Taylor Mock said the Mooney’s had no interest in discussing the listing.

While the timing of the listing closely follows UR’s announcement Wednesday that athletic director Keith Gill is resigning, athletic department spokesman Scott Day said it’s purely coincidental.

