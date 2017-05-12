Suspect wanted in stabbing of woman on West Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect wanted in the stabbing of a woman on West Broad Street in April.

The stabbing incident occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Friday, April 14, in the 1600 block of West Broad Street.

Police said when they arrived to the scene they found a female victim inside a business who had been stabbed by a man who fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, 25-28 years old, 5’8”-5’10” tall, with a slim build and short hair. Detectives believe he may frequent the area near North Lombardy and West Broad streets.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the identity of the suspect to call Major Crimes Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 or (804) 510-4209 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.