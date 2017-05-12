Suspect sought after shootout outside Chesterfield community center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police have one suspect in custody and are looking for another after a shootout in the parking lot of a Chesterfield community center Friday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a call for shots fired at the Bensley Community Center, located in the 2900 block of Drewrys Bluff Road.

Police said their investigation revealed two suspects were exchanging gunfire in the parking lot of the community center.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Police confirm one suspect is in custody and they are still searching for the second suspect. They have not released a description of the suspect at this time.

Anyone with further information on the incident should either contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

