Retired 70-year-old graduates from Virginia State University

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- College students across the Commonwealth will receive their college degrees this weekend, including a 70-year-old Navy veteran from Richmond.

Daniel Moore Jr. graduated from Armstrong High School in 1964. After graduation, the Richmond man enlisted in the Navy.

After serving the country, Moore worked for the railroad as a locomotive engineer for decades. When he retired, he and his wife talked about him going back to school.

That was four years ago.

Saturday, Moore will graduate Cum Laude with an English degree from Virginia State University.

Despite the remarkable accomplishment 53 years after graduating high school, Moore said he isn’t satisfied and he’s looking forward to the future.

“I think the most gratifying part lies ahead of me and it’s the fact that I can serve,” said Moore.

The retired locomotive engineer said he spent the year leading up to graduation helping kids in the City of Petersburg get their GED.

“I noticed that there’s so much satisfaction having someone generate a paragraph that’s cohesive, written well and that to me fulfilled my dreams,” he added.

Moore will now continue his mission of spreading the importance of education to young people.