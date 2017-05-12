× Over 30,000 expected as Trump delivers Liberty commencement address

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Tens of thousands of people are anticipated to flock to Liberty University’s campus as President Donald Trump delivers the commencement speech to the graduating class of 2017.

“We do realize that this is probably the biggest event we’ve ever hosted on campus,” Liberty University’s Senior Vice President of Auxiliary Services Lee Beaumont said, in an interview with WDBJ.

In addition to shuttle buses to handle the crowds, changes have been made inside the stadium.

“We’ve expanded the stadium to thirty-eight thousand seats with temporary bleachers. There’s also plenty of overflow for standing room only,” Beaumont said to WDBJ.

“This is about three times the number we had in the past like when a Mitt Romney or someone would come to speak,” he said.

Security will be tight, with full body scanners placed at the entrances as a safety measure.