× Mother’s Day Weekend Events: Events at Lewis Ginter; “Da Vinci Alive – The Experience”

Mother’s Day Weekend at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden May 12 – 14. Friday is also National Public Garden’s Day with tours of Bloemendaal House. The Bon Secours Mother’s Day Weekend Celebration at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is a three-day weekend with opportunities to honor and mom and loved ones. Enjoy the popular Butterflies LIVE! exhibit, Children’s Garden activities, shopping, dining and more.

Friday, May 12: National Public Gardens Day: free tours (included with regular Garden admission) of historic Bloemendaal House from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The house is usually closed to the public, so this is a rare chance to see the interior of the building that was the Lakeside Wheel Club (bicycle club) built by Lewis Ginter in 1895. Saturday and Sunday, May 13 & 14: Butterflies & Blooms: Experience the Butterflies LIVE! exhibit and A Million Blooms. (Photo tip: the roses are in full bloom). Activities in the Children’s Garden (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.) include “make-and-takes” for mom: make a Mother’s Day card and a Spring Hat from recycled material. Sunday, May 14: Concert & Dining: Enjoy the smooth jazz sounds of Glennroy Bailey at the popular Mother’s Day concert held at the Bloemendaal House from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Food is also available for purchase in front of Bloemendaal House from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Guests are welcome to bring blankets or lawn chairs but no outside food or beverage is permitted. Garden admission is $13 adults; $11 seniors; $8 children age 3 – 12; free for children under 3 and members. To learn more, visit lewisginter.org.

May 13th

The 17th Annual Holton Hustle 5k Fest formerly known as Holton 5k Run/Walk & Family Festival, is Saturday, from 9 am-1 pm. The event promotes health and physical fitness in children and neighbors and expects a crowd of over 500 participants and hundreds of spectators. The 5k starts at 9 am, and the 1 Mile for the kids is at 10:15 am, with the Post Race Festival beginning at 10am. There will be cash prizes plus a gift card from Fleet Feet for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 17th place (in honor of the 17th year) Male and Female Overall 5k Winners and medals plus a gift card from Lucky Foot for the top 3 in each age category. The Holton Hustle 5-K Fest also benefits other participating schools with the 5k School Share Program(minimum of 10 students from a school to run in the 5k or 1 mile, Holton will donate 50% of their registration cost back to their school.) Register online at HoltonHustle5k.org. Online Registrations will close at 8am on Friday May 12th. Like the event Facebook fan page com/HoltonHustle5k for a chance to win prizes. This is a rain or shine event!

“Da Vinci Alive – The Experience,” an exhibition celebrating the life and work of the famed inventor, scientist, engineer, architect, artist and musician, opens this Saturday at The Science Museum of Virginia. Guests will experience the most detailed and inclusive exploration of Leonardo da Vinci’s work ever created. The exhibition will mark the North American debut of a unique state-of-the-art SENSORY4™ multimedia gallery, telling the story of da Vinci’s life and achievements in an unforgettable immersive experience. “We are thrilled to host this exhibition as the inaugural summer experience in the Dewey Gottwald. “Da Vinci Alive – The Experience” is presented as the inaugural exhibition in the Science Museum of Virginia’s new landmark events facility, the Dewey Gottwald Center — a 21,000-square-foot, multifaceted building will host international traveling exhibitions during the summer months and act as a venue for community events throughout the remainder of the year.

Da Vinci Family Festival Schedule: Ingenuity Day, Saturday, May 13 from 9:30 am – 5 pm. Celebrate the spirit of da Vinci by taking things apart and discovering their inner workings.

Artistry Day, Saturday, June 3 from 9:30 am – 5 pm. Create a large-scale community art project made with recycled bottle caps. Learn about forced perspectives, mirror writing and more. For more details visit https://vmfa.museum/.

May 14th

The 2017 Museum District Mother’s Day House & Garden Tour now in its’ 23rd year provides a rare opportunity for guests to go inside some of Richmond’s most beautiful and historic homes, gardens, and institutions. The Tour is not just about beautiful homes but it serves as a fundraiser for neighborhood maintenance, beautification and enhanced safety of the district. The tour also supports neighborhood local nonprofit organizations and schools. This year’s hospitality center is at the Virginia Historical Society from 12:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. on the day of the tour. The VHS is located at 428 North Boulevard and will provide free parking, ticket sales, will call, refreshments and restrooms. Advanced tickets are $20, and will be $25 day of. There will also be a trolley that will run continuously between 1-6 PM, making stops near the homes on the tour and the Virginia Historical Society. For more information visit http://www.museumdistrict.org/mothers-day-tour-mda/.

Ticket Outlets for Advance Ticket Sales:

Buddy’s, 600 N. Shepherd St.

Chadwick & Son Orchids, 203 N Belmont Ave

Ellwood Thompson’s, 4 N. Thompson St.

Mongrel, 2924 W Cary St.

Tweed, 4035 Lauderdale Dr., Richmond, VA 23233

Williams and Sherrill, 2003 Huguenot Rd, Richmond, VA 23173

Monacan High School Spring Musical, The Addams Family, May 11th – 13th @7PM $10, May 13th @ 2PM $7

Director: Robert Fuhrman

Lighting Design: Alex Barrett

Scenic/Costume Design: Pam Connolly

Music Direction by Elvin Nicely, and Choreography by Jennifer Hammond, Robert Fuhrman and Ethan Lynch

FUTURE Events:

The 44th Annual Virginia Pork Festival – Wednesday, June 14

The Virginia Pork Festival will have over 30 different pork dishes, close to 43,000 pounds of pork will be served! Some of those dishes will include Minced Barbecue, Pit Cooked Barbecue, Barbecued Spareribs, Barbecued Boston Butt, Barbecued Loin Chops, Grilled Loin Chops, Sausage Biscuits, Pork Burgers, Sausage Burgers, Bologna Steak Burgers, Italian Sausage, Pork Meatballs , BLTs, Hot Dogs, Chitterlings, Pigs Feet, & Souse. Tickets sold in advance, no tickets at the gate. Details visit http://www.vaporkfestival.com/.

