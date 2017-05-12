Men pull woman from burning Northside home: ‘We kicked the front door in’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A woman was rescued from a Northside house fire Friday afternoon by two men who were working nearby who spotted smoke.

James Kragle and Brice Bell said they were working on a home two streets over when they saw white smoke suddenly shooting into the sky.

They quickly drove over to a home in the 2600 block of Norwood Court and when they saw fire, they said they called 911.

It was then they said they heard a woman's screams coming from the home.

"We kicked the front door in because it was locked and she was lying there, right there face down on the ground," Kragle said.

Bell said it was a life or death situation.

"It was one of those situations where I had to either save her or let her die...," Bell said. "I just couldn't accept her just dying, so I did what I could to get her out."

Lt. Chris Armstrong with RFD said the woman was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious burns.

Officials said the fire was marked under control at 12:38 p.m.

There has been no word yet on what sparked the blaze.