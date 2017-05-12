Jess takes a high speed ride ahead of MotoAmerica Superbike Championships of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – The MotoAmerica Superbike Championships of Virginia takes off this weekend. Jessica Noll had a chance to preview the high speed race, and even took a spin around the track with retired racer Ken Hill. The MotoAmerica Superbike Championships of Virginia hits the track on Friday, May 12th and continues through Sunday, May 14th at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia. Tickets for the event are $40, and FREE for active military members and children 16-years-old and younger. For more information you can visit http://virnow.com/