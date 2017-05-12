Body found in James River identified as missing Richmond man

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – The Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the body found floating in the James River Wednesday as missing Richmond man Jahad Ahi Chapman.

Investigators said the 32-year-old man was in the process of moving when he vanished two weeks ago. Chapman, of the 700 block of Stockton Street, was last seen leaving his apartment to go out for the evening on Friday, April 28.

Chapman’s body was found floating face down Wednesday morning near the Varina-Enon Bridge, about one mile down from Dutch Gap.

Crime Insider sources said the body had been in the water for a few days but they were able to make out gang tattoos on his body as well as a suspicious mark.

Those sources can’t say if the mark is consistent with foul play or from the body hitting debris in the James River.

Chapman’s official cause of death is pending from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information in this case was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.