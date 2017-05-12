Crews battle Northside house fire; 1 burned in blaze

RICHMOND, Va. — Firefighters battled a blaze at a home on Richmond’s Northside Friday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.

RFD officials tweeted just after 12:15 p.m. that crews were working a fire at a home in the 2600 block of Norwood Court.

Lt. Chris Armstrong with RFD said one person was burned in the fire and transported to an area hospital.

WFD: ENG 15 has arrived on scene 2604 Norwood Ct. with a residential fire, one civilian burn injury has occurred, fire attack has begun #RVA pic.twitter.com/7vjIIVUR7U — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) May 12, 2017

Update The fire is now under control, the civilian injured has been transported by @RAAEMS to a local hospital, @RFDVA remains onscene. #RVA — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) May 12, 2017

Armstrong said the fire was marked under control at 12:38 p.m.

There has been no word yet on what sparked the blaze.

