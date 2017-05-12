Crews battle Northside house fire; 1 burned in blaze

RICHMOND, Va. — Firefighters battled a blaze at a home on Richmond’s Northside Friday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.
RFD officials tweeted just after 12:15 p.m. that crews were working a fire at a home in the 2600 block of Norwood Court.
Lt. Chris Armstrong with RFD said one person was burned in the fire and transported to an area hospital.
Armstrong said the fire was marked under control at 12:38 p.m.
There has been no word yet on what sparked the blaze.
