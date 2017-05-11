Take your mother on a special house tour

RICHMOND, Va. – May 14th is Mother’s Day and marks a special annual event in Richmond..it’s the Mother’s Day House and Garden Tour. Arax Boghosian and Lillian Turner, whose house will be featured this year stopped by to share a preview.
The 23rd Annual Museum District Mother’s Day House and Garden Tour is Sunday, May 14th from 1pm to 6pm. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 on Sunday. For more information you can visit http://www.museumdistrict.org/mothers-day-tour-mda/
