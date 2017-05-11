Richmond Police identify suspect in fatal dog shooting

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Control say they now know who shot killed a dog at point-blank range in March. But he’s still on the run.

On March 7, a 14 pound white and brown terrier mix was shot and killed behind the Imani Mews apartment complex off Hull Street.

Investigators have identified the alleged shooter as Robert Alonzo Danzler. He was recently indicted for one charge of felony animal cruelty.

Before the shooting, the dog was tied to a pole with a leash.

That’s when Animal Control officers say a man seen in a surveillance photo dropped a gun, picked it up, walked back up the stairs, turned and shot the dog.

Christie Chipps Peters with Richmond Animal Care and Control previously told CBS 6 the dog did have a bite history, but the suspect went too far.

Danzler is described as a black male in his 30’s. At the time of the shooting he was wearing a dark sweatshirt over a white t-shirt, dark sweatpants, no socks, black and white Adidas-type sandals and a dark baseball cap, worn backward.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call Rob Leinberger at Richmond Animal Care & Control at (804) 646-5577 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.