MotoAmerica returns to VIR this weekend

VIRginia International Raceway is hosting the MotoAmerica Championship of Virginia May 12 to 14. It is the third stop for MotoAmerica’s 2017 AMA/FIM North American Road Race Championship series. The weekend will kick off Friday and include two full days of racing with doubleheader events for the Motul Superbike, Superstock 1000, Supersport, Superstock 600 and KTM RC Cup classes, plus other support races and activities.

The Championship of Virginia at VIR will bring the country’s best motorcycle racers to one of America’s premier road courses to battle it out on the fastest production-based motorcycles in the world. Superbikes will scorch the track at speeds approaching 200 mph showcasing podium-topping riders including last year’s VIR Motul Superbike winner Josh Hayes, defending Supersport champ Garrett Gerloff, fan-favorite Danny Eslick and more.

“Pro motorcycle racing has proven to bring exhilarating energy to VIR and we’re excited to continue offering these races to fans with our third year hosting the MotoAmerica series,” said Connie Nyholm, owner and CEO of VIR. “The race weekend is filled with nonstop action and entertainment for all ages, both on and off the track. With racing events, a dedicated Kids’ Zone and our onsite spa and restaurant steps away, it’s the perfect way to spend Mother’s Day with family or friends. We can’t wait to see all the fans here in May!”

In addition to high-speed races, the event also includes several fan activities throughout the weekend. Spectators can enjoy Suzuki demo rides and motorcycle corrals, multiple stunt shows, rider meet and greets, bike displays, fan walks, a dedicated Kids’ Zone, VIR karting and more. Evening festivities include a Kick-Off Bike Night on Friday and a Podium Party with live music and giveaways Saturday. The Paddock will also be open throughout the weekend, providing fans the opportunity to watch race teams at work and collect autographs.

For families, younger race enthusiasts can get in on the action with MotoAmerica's Strider Adventure Zone. Children ages 18 months to five years old can test ride lightweight, no-pedal balance bikes designed to boost confidence for free on both Saturday and Sunday. The Kids’ Zone will also include a fun bounce house obstacle course and more action for children of all ages.

Advanced discount tickets for the MotoAmerica Championship of Virginia weekend are $40 for Saturday or Sunday-only, $60 for a two-day Saturday and Sunday ticket, and $70 for a three-day ticket. All tickets will be an additional $10 if purchased at the gate. Children 16 and under are admitted free of charge with a paying adult and parking is also free. Active military are admitted free of charge and veterans receive a 50 percent discount with valid military ID. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.virnow.com or call (434) 822-TIKS.