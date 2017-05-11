× Man walks into Prince George fire station with gunshot wound

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating after a man walked in to the Disputanta Fire Station Thursday evening suffering from a gunshot wound.

Prince George Police said around 6:34 p.m. they received a call saying a man walked into the fire station, located at 10000 County Drive, with what he called a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators confirmed the man suffered a single gunshot wound.

Police said they initially called for MedFlight, but it was grounded due to the weather. The shooting victim was then transported by ambulance to Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg.

Emergency Medical Services said the man was in stable condition and talking, according to police.

