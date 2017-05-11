It’s going to be *Fast & Furious on the track

RICHMOND, Va. – The MotoAmerica Superbike Championship is racing into town. Jessica Noll got a high speed preview of the event. President of MotoAmerica Wayne Rainey along with the COO of the Virginia International Raceway Kerrigan Smith filled us in on all of the exciting details. The MotoAmerica Superbike Championships of Virginia kicks off Friday, May 12th and continues through Sunday, May 14th at the Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia. For more information you can visit http://virnow.com/
