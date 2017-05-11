× Road rage ends in gunfire on I-95

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Road rage likely prompted a shooting on Interstate 95 south near Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield County, according to Virginia State Police.

The shooter and his target both got onto Interstate 95 at Bells Road in South Richmond on Tuesday night.

Shortly thereafter, the shooter sped past the shooting victim’s vehicle.

The shooter then slowed down and pulled up next to the victim’s car, police said.

That is when someone inside the shooter’s car — described by police investigators as a newer model grey or charcoal colored vehicle possibly a Buick or Chevrolet — fired shots at the victim’s Toyota.

The Toyota was struck twice.

The person inside the Toyota was not hurt.

The shooter’s vehicle quickly exited Interstate 95 onto Chippenham Parkway, police said.

Investigators are still looking into what may have sparked the shooter’s road rage.

“If you find yourself in that situation, back away from it, don’t make eye contact, don’t follow the person,” Virginia State Police Sgt. Steve Vick said.

He advised drivers to call police at #77 (on the interstate) or 911 (on a city or county street).

“The main thing is, call the police and let us know where you’re at, let us know what’s going on,” Sgt. Vick said.

Tuesday’s shooting was reported at 11:20 p.m.

To share a tip with Virginia State Police, call 804-553-3445 or #77 on a cell phone.