Family of 4 displaced after Chesterfield apartment fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Firefighters are investigating what started a fire at a Chesterfield County apartment complex Thursday afternoon.

Fire officials said they responded to the Winchester Green apartments in the 7200 block of Kwantre Park Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

The flames affected one apartment unit and left one side of the apartment charred.

The family of four who lived in the apartment have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. No one was injured.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what caused the fire.