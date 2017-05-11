Enjoy reading ‘The Book of Summer’

RICHMOND, Va. – Best Selling Author Michelle Gable was one of six writers featured recently at the Annual Junior League of Richmond Book and Author Dinner here in Richmond. Michelle made a return visit to our studio to talk about her latest novel “The Book of Summer,” which Booklist classifies “as a sure bet for women-fiction fans of Elin Hilderbreand and Nantucket novels.” You have the chance to meet Michelle at her book signing Thursday, May 11th at the Fountain Book Store in Shockoe Slip. The event begins at 6:30 pm. For more information you can visit http://michellegable.com/
