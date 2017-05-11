× Multiple tires flattened on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. — It was a rough commute for some drivers Thursday morning in Richmond. At least seven vehicles suffered flat tires on Interstate 95 south between Bells Road and Chippenham Parkway.

It appeared those vehicles ran over a drive shaft that fell off another vehicle during an earlier accident, according to Virginia State Police.

At this point, no charges have been filed in the case, a state police spokesman said.

