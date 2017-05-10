× The Museum District Mother’s Day House & Garden Tour

RICHMOND, Va.–

The 2017 Museum District Mother’s Day House & Garden Tour now in its’ 23rd year provides a rare opportunity for guests to go inside some of Richmond’s most beautiful and historic homes, gardens, and institutions. The Tour is not just about beautiful homes but it serves as a fundraiser for neighborhood maintenance, beautification and enhanced safety of the district. The tour also supports neighborhood local nonprofit organizations and schools.

This year’s hospitality center is at the Virginia Historical Society from 12:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. on the day of the tour. The VHS is located at 428 North Boulevard and will provide free parking, ticket sales, will call, refreshments and restrooms. Advanced tickets are $20, and will be $25 day of. There will also be a trolley that will run continuously between 1-6PM, making stops near the homes on the tour and the Virginia Historical Society. For more information visit http://www.museumdistrict.org/mothers-day-tour-mda/

Ticket Outlets for Advance Ticket Sales:

Buddy’s, 600 N. Shepherd St.

Chadwick & Son Orchids, 203 N Belmont Ave

Ellwood Thompson’s, 4 N. Thompson St.

Mongrel, 2924 W Cary St.

Tweed, 4035 Lauderdale Dr., Richmond, VA 23233

Williams and Sherrill, 2003 Huguenot Rd, Richmond, VA 23173