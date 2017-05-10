Shaynefully Delicious Chocolate Waffles



RICHMOND, Va. – Resident ‘Foodie’ Shayne Rogers, AKA “Chef Shon-YAY” was back in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to share a delicious breakfast creation that’s perfect for Mother’s Day. Her signature heart shaped Chocolate Waffles with fresh Strawberries was on the menu. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/ShaynefullyDelicious/

Chocolate Waffles

2 c flour

½ c cocoa powder

¼ c packed brown sugar

2 t baking powder

1 t baking soda

1 t salt

Dash instant espresso powder

3 eggs

2 c buttermilk

1 stick of butter, melted

1 t vanilla extract

1 c miniature chocolate chips

Cooking spray

2 lbs strawberries, diced

3 T sugar

1 T lemon juice

First preheat the waffle iron, at least 10 minutes. Stir together flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, salt and instant espresso in a large bowl. In a medium bowl stir together eggs, buttermilk, butter and vanilla. Pour the liquid ingredients into the flour mixture. Mix together just until the flour disappears. Add the chocolate chips and stir just enough to mix. Give the HOT waffle iron a quick spray with the cooking spray and scoop in some batter. The waffle iron I used today uses just under a half a cup of batter for a full waffle. Let it cook without peaking until the steam subsides. Mix strawberries, sugar and lemon juice together and top the hot waffles!