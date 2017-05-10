Porsha Williams breaks silence on ‘RHOA’ drama

It doesn’t appear that “Frik” and “Frak” will be back together anytime soon.

Those are (were) the pet names bestowed upon “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast members and formerly close friends Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks.

Viewers of the hit Bravo reality show watched their epic splinter on a recent reunion special. According to Williams, they’re still not on good terms.

“It’s difficult because I love Phaedra,” Williams said Tuesday during the Dish Nation radio show, where she is a member of the on-air team. “She was, like, my best friend, like someone I talked to on the phone every single day. For me to feel like she had betrayed me like that, that’s the part I just can’t get past and I don’t know if I ever will.”

Friend-feuds are the staple of the “Housewives” franchise, but the falling out between Williams and Parks has been noted as one of the most dramatic.

If you need a respite from all the chatter about backstabbing and betrayal in Washington, here’s what’s been going down in Atlanta.

Cast member Kandi Burruss was at odds with Williams this season over Williams’ assertion that Burruss and her husband discussed drugging her and taking her home with them.

Burruss vehemently denied that ever happened.

During the post-season televised reunion, it was revealed that Parks was the one who originally told Williams the story.

When confronted about it, Parks said she had only repeated what she had heard.

However, Williams said her friend told her she heard it directly from Burruss. (“Housewives” are frequently confronted about the truthfulness of their statements and the unwritten rule is you better well “own it” on the reunion specials.)

Williams was left horrified and in tears (of course), saying she never would have talked about it publicly had Parks not presented it to her as a fact of which she had first hand knowledge.

She accused her bestie of using her as “a pawn” to hurt Burruss.

Parks apologized to both Williams and Burruss during the special, and Williams told her Dish Nation colleagues that Parks has reached out to her since.

“I can’t talk to her on the phone right now,” Williams said. “I don’t know what else to say. Of course,I have a soft spot for Phaedra. It’s where you don’t want to be manipulated anymore.”

Williams said she has apologized to Burruss, but is not looking for a friendship with her.

As for Parks, Williams said there is hope that the pair may repair their once strong bond.

“I may get to a point to where I’m strong enough where I can talk to her and we can maybe work through it, but right now it’s still so new for me,” Williams said.