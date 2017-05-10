Rare Old Rip Van Winkle 25-Year-Old bourbon on sale for $1,800 in Va.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rare bottles of Old Rip Van Winkle bourbon are being sold in Virginia through a special Virginia ABC lottery.

The two-day online lottery opens May 10 at 9 a.m.

The 100-proof Van Winkle does not come cheap.

Lottery winners will pay $1,800 to bring home the bourbon.

"Each bottle comes in a handmade glass decanter from Glencairn Crystal Studio and is packaged in a handmade wooden box crafted from the barrels that held the bourbon. Inside is a bourbon certificate of authenticity signed by Julian P. Van Winkle, III, grandson of founder Julian P. 'Pappy' Van Winkle," a Virginia Lottery spokesman said.

Only 1,000 bottles of the bourbon were produced.

Eight bottles will be sold via the Virginia ABC lottery to customers, two bottles will be sold to restaurants in Virginia.

When you register for the lottery does not impact your chance of winning, Virginia ABC officials said.

"ABC’s online lotteries give all customers equal opportunity to purchase products we receive in small quantities," Virginia ABC Director of Marketing John Shiffer said. "It means that residents in rural areas have just as much opportunity to enjoy our high-end products as residents in more urban parts of Virginia."

The lottery window closes May 12 at 9 a.m.