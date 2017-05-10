Feel the beat with Devil’s Workshop Big Band



RICHMOND, Va. – Stephen Norfleet, Jr. & Devil’s Workshop Big Band are known for their signature “jazz meets funk sound.” This talented Richmond ensemble made their debut appearance on our LIVE show. You can catch the band performing all over Central Virginia, including Thursday, May 11th at the Dominion Jazz Cafe from 6pm to 9pm, Sunday, May 28th at Hardwood Craft Brewery from 3pm to 6pm and again Tuesday, June 6th from 9pm to 11:30pm at Vagabond. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/dwbbrva/