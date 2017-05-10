× Cyclists honor officers killed in the line of duty

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Honoring fallen officers with a 250-mile bike ride to Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C., cyclists are riding to remember.

Hundreds of current law enforcement officers, families in the police force, survivors of fallen law enforcement officers, and community members hit the road Wednesday morning for the two-day trek in honor of the 144 lives lost in the line of duty this year.

The cyclists agree it is a small sacrifice they make in order to remember their brothers and sisters in blue who paid the ultimate price to ensure the safety of our communities.

The ‘Road to Hope,’ kicked off at 6 a.m. in Chesapeake with an opening ceremony and riders proceeded from there to their first stop in Portsmouth.

They will head to Isle of Wight from there and then up to Williamsburg.

Cyclists on the tour are from 36 of the 50 states, driving to their staring points from FL, OK, MN, WV, AR, LA, and more.

There are other groups riding from Reading, PA, Atlantic City, NJ, Roanoke, VA, and the CNO Canal Trail in WV. All are about 250 miles and all end in Washington D.C., where the names of the fallen officers will be etched into a memorial wall.

The group also raises money to be donated to organizations that support the families of those who are killed while serving in law enforcement. In the past 7 years there has been more then $3.8 M dollar given to charities that support families that suffer this tragic loss.

Funds go to Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), ‘Officer Down’ Memorial Page, Spirit of Blue and others that help children, spouses and family members get through the loss of a loved one in the line of duty.