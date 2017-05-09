Frosty morning ahead of sunny, mild afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- We are waking up to a COLD Tuesday morning. We even have some patchy frost. A Frost Advisory is in effect well north and west of Richmond, including Charlottesville, Culpeper, Orange and points north and west.

The advisory period now until 9 a.m., but don’t worry, we will warm up!

We`ll be stuck in a fairly cool pattern for the rest of the week.

Today will be very similar to Monday, with lots of sunshine, a chilly morning and a milder finish (upper 60s).

A few showers may cross the area tonight into early Wednesday morning, especially across Southside Virginia. Wednesday will likely be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the low 70s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain chances will then increase Thursday and Friday.

Daytime highs will be in the mid 60s, with overnight lows in the low 50s.

The weekend may get off to a shaky start with a few early morning showers Saturday, but it appears we’ll clear out a bit during the afternoon.

Sunday will offer more sunshine, but the breeze will kick up as a cold front swings through the Mid-Atlantic. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s, rising into the low 70s for Sunday.