Portsmouth Navy Sailor last seen hiking in Yosemite National Park

On Monday Yosemite National Park announced they are searching for a Navy Sailor from Portsmouth, according to reports from Newschannel 3.

The park said 24-year-old Alexander Joseph Sevier was last seen in Yosemite Valley on May 3.

Sevier works at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, the park said.

Sevier is 5’6″,128 pounds and has black hair, brown eyes. He may have been wearing Aeropostale, Abercrombie, or Hollister brand clothing.

The park said Sevier was traveling alone and that he would hike each day and come back to Housekeeping Camp in the evening.

Park Rangers are searching for Sevier around popular hiking trails with dogs and a helicopter, according to the park.

If you have any information about Sevier’s whereabouts call 209-372-0608 or 209-372-0252.