RICHMOND, Va. - Bon Secours and the American Heart Association have teamed up to present ‘Jazz Up Your Health,’ a FREE community event offering stroke education, health screenings, dinner and live Jazz. The musical headliners for the event, popular jazz group Plunky & The Oneness stopped by our LIVE show to share a musical preview of the event. The 2017 Jazz up Your Health: Power to End Stroke Jazz Night is Thursday, May 11th from 5:30pm to 8:30pm at the Trinity Family Life Center which is located at 601 Dill Road. For more information and to register for the event please visit heart.org/rvajazznight or give them a call at 804 965-6554.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BON SECOURS}