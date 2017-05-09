Hanover School Board approves 10-point grading scale

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Hanover School Board members unanimously approved an 10-point grading scale for the school system Tuesday night.

This comes after Hanover County parents advocated for a change in the current seven point grading scale. Those parents said the existing system puts students at a disadvantage when stacked up against kids in other schools.

Parents argued that colleges don’t see number grades, so their students were at a competitive disadvantage.

Right now, Hanover County is on a 7-point grading scale. That means a score of 93-100 is an A.

Surrounding school districts such as Henrico, Chesterfield, and Richmond are on a 10-point grading scale, where a 90-100 is an A.

Tuesday’s vote came after School Board member Norman Sulser made a motion to adopt a ten point grading scale.

The 10-point grading scale with take into effect beginning with the 2017-18 school year.

