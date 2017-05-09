9 Chesterfield stores cited for illegal alcohol sales to minors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Monday night was a busy one for Chesterfield County’s “booze patrol” as they issued 13 citations for liquor law violations, which means underage kids were able to purchase alcohol illegally.

"Things like this have to be monitored in some way,” said Michael Tilley, who has four daughters.

Convenience store clerks were issued the summonses because police say they were selling alcohol to underage kids at nine different Chesterfield stores.

The name of the Chesterfield stores have not been released, but the blocks where they are located include:

7500 block of Midlothian Tpk.

9100 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy.

100 block of Turner Rd.

00 block of Buford Rd.

9800 block of Chester Rd.

2400 block of W Hundred Rd.

6000 block of Ironbridge Rd.

15900 block of Jefferson Davis Hwy.

12000 block of Southshore Point Dr.

"It’s entirely possible the checks could've been citizen-driven or even from other businesses that gave information of stores that might be selling to underage kids,” said ABC Special Agent David Huff.

Huff says they do 3600 random checks each year.

"Convenience stores, country clubs. The theory is we like to keep these people on their toes,” said Huff.

Selling alcohol to minors is the most serious misdemeanor. Huff says you can get a year in jail or a $2,500 fine, not to mention the business can be fined and even lose its liquor license.

Parents like Tilley are glad the police took action.

"Obviously someone isn't doing their part inside the stores,” he said. “And if my daughter goes to the counter and buys alcohol without someone asking for an ID then it's a problem, because the alcohol will certainly cause other problems."

Huff tells CBS 6 the ABC has teens that volunteer to help with liquor law violations, mostly children between 17 and 19 who volunteer to help root out clerks who don't check ID's.