You no longer have to ‘Hush’

RICHMOND, Va. – Katrina Mazyck and local entrepreneur Kyia Hopkins have organized a unique “pop up” women’s event they call, “Hush”. It’s designed for woman to come together to talk about all kinds of things that might have been considered taboo; depression and the loss of a child just to name a few things. The Kyia Hopkins Company and K May production presents “Hush!’ the Pop up Girl Talk event Saturday, May 27th at the Real Life Center in Richmond. The conversation begins at 1pm. For more information and to register for the event please visit http://www.kyiahopkins.com/