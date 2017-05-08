Woman shot after allegedly shooting at troopers and deputies in Louisa

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. – A woman has been flown to the hospital after being shot by law enforcement after she allegedly fired shots at a Louisa County deputy.

Monday afternoon, deputies responded to a domestic incident in the 1700 block of Fredericks Hall Road.

When deputies arrived to the scene, a female suspect approached a deputy and shot at him twice, according to Major Donnie Lowe.

Lowe said when additional back up arrived, including Virginia State Police, the woman reemerged and fired more shots at the trooper and deputies.

That trooper and a deputy returned fired, striking the woman once. Lowe said it is unclear which officer struck the woman at this time.

The woman has been flown to a local hospital as a result of the gunshot wound. Lowe said the wound doesn’t appear to be life threatening.

