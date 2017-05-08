Student charged after social media threat against Louisa school

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. – A high school student has been charged with a felony after police say he made threat against Louisa County High School on social media.

Investigators said on Saturday, May 6, a 14-year-old student at the school posted a photo on social media with what appeared to be two assault rifles and the caption “Don’t come to school Monday” followed by an angry red faced emoji.

It was later determined that the “assault rifles” were in fact Airsoft rifles.

A second photo showed the students head and shoulder and was captioned “They all said I was joking, wait for Monday.”

The posts have since been removed.

Students notified Louisa County High School officials about the posts and those officials then notified the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

After an investigation, the 9th grader was detained and charged with a Class 6 felony for making threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property.

Major Donnie Lowe ensured there is no danger to the Louisa school system.

“The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the students that made the responsible decision to report this incident and to the Louisa County School System for their quick response,” he said in a statement. “Louisa County is blessed to have a strong and close working relationship between the LCPS and LCSO.”