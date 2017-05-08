Crook stares right into Chesterfield store security camera

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for the man who stole cash, Newport cigarettes, lottery tickets, and laptop computer after he broke into the Shell station on Hull Street Road, near Turner Road.

Security cameras captured the crime, reported on Sunday, April 30, on video.

“The suspect appears to be a white male in his 20s,” a Crime Solvers spokesperson said. “He was wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt, light-colored, loose-fitting khaki pants, dark tennis shoes and a low-profile ballcap.”

Anyone with information about this man was asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.