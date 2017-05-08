Retired Henrico teacher rewarded for his contribution to the community

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – In honor of National Teacher Appreciation Week, CBS 6 wanted to say thank you to a retired Henrico teacher who has spent more than three decades in the classroom.

CBS 6 reporter Shelby Brown, with the help of Union Bank and Trust, surprised the retired teacher and coach who still goes out of his way to help local students.

Walter Spain taught in Henrico County for 35 years. He taught at Hermitage and Highland Springs High Schools.

Even though he’s retired, he still substitutes and helps out during graduation. He also kept his commercial driver’s license so he could still drive students on field trips.

“We just want to thank you for the work that you’ve done. We understand that you’re retired, but you still give back to the kids,” said Shelby.

His former coworkers at Hermitage said Spain has always been dedicated to the students and student-athletes that he coached in track and field.

Brown surprised Spain with a gift card and a gold star balloon as a token of our appreciation for his service to the community.

“Thank you community and Channel 6. I appreciate this… This is… This is a surprise. This doesn’t happen to me,” said Spain.

“All we ask is that you continue to pass it on and do good things for the community,” said Brown.