Man posing as maintenance worker wanted for sexual assault in Va. apartment attack

ARLINGTON, Va. – Police are searching for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a woman after posing as a maintenance worker at an Arlington apartment complex.

Police said the alleged incident happened Sunday morning at a residential building in the 1500 block of Key Boulevard.

Arlington Police said at approximately 9:45 a.m. the male suspect entered the building and began knocking on multiple apartment doors claiming to be a maintenance worker.

When one female resident opened her door, a physical struggle between the suspect and the woman ensued. During the attack, police say the suspect sexually assaulted the victim, then fled on foot.

Police released surveillance video capturing the alleged suspect following the sexual assault. He can be seen fleeing the residence after police arrive on scene.

The suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, approximately 6’0″ tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with dark pants and carrying a backpack.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said Sunday night.

Police are still investigating the incident.

If anyone has information on the identity of this individual or details surrounding this incident, please contact Detective P. Pena of the Arlington County Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 703.228.4183 or at ppena@arlingtonva.us. To report information anonymously, contact the Arlington County Crime Solvers at 866.411.TIPS (8477).