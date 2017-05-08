Let’s guac about it!



Guacamole

Ingredients •4 medium ripe avocados, pitted •2 tablespoons fresh lime juice •2 garlic cloves, pressed or minced •1 teaspoon salt •½ medium yellow onion, grated •¼ cup fresh cilantro chopped •1 medium pomegranate, seeded (about 1 cup worth of pomegranate arils) (Yes, that’s what they are called, not seeds. I had to look it up too.) •½ cup crumbled feta

Directions

Decide who will be person 1 and person 2. Follow recipe as written and head into the kitchen.



Step 1: Person 1: With a spoon, scoop 2 avocados into a medium-sized mixing bowl. While doing this step, be an engaged listener. Focus on person and make eye contact. Ask your partner the following question: Give Me the Names of 3 Objects You Love Most and Why? Once complete, person 2 will ask the same question and scoop out the remaining 2 avocados into bowl.



Step 2: Person 1: add lime juice, garlic. Mash the ingredients together with a large fork until the guacamole is well mixed. While doing this step you will be, making eye contact and holding hands. Ask this question: What’s your biggest goal in life right now? Person 1 ask, person 2 answer question. Next, person 2 will add salt, and cilantro and mix as well as ask the same question, listen for response, all while holding hands.



Step 3: Person 1: Grate onion directly into mixture. Make sure the juice also gets into the bowl. The grated onion keeps the onion flavor without having large chunks of onion in the dish. Mix. Person 1 will ask person 2 the following question while making eye contact, holding hands, and repeating what they said to you: What is the weirdest thing you have done this week? Person 2: Gently stir in the pomegranate arils. Sprinkle feta on top and ask the same question while making eye contact, holding hands, and repeating what they say to you!

Now, serve immediately with chips. Eat and Enjoy. Repeat this recipe each and every time you feel that your communication is lacking, by following these 3 easy steps you will be able to work on communicating more effectively all while making a delicious spring treat!



