Gunmen crash into tree while fleeing Chesterfield Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are looking for a gunman who crashed a car into a tree on Providence Road, near Midlothian Turnpike.

The crash happened while two suspects were trying to get away from officers following an early morning robbery.

While one suspect ran away from police, the second suspect was arrested at the crash scene.

The suspects, according to police, flashed a gun and robbed the 7-11 along the 100 block of Turner Road at about 3:40 a.m. Monday.

"The suspects left the business and were observed by responding police officers getting into a vehicle," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "Police attempted to stop the vehicle, however the occupants refused to stop and fled from officers. Officers pursued the vehicle from Midlothian Turnpike onto Providence Road, where the vehicle crashed into a tree."

No one was seriously hurt during either the robbery, the police pursuit, or the crash.

"Officers are working to confirm the identity of the suspect who fled the scene and the person in custody," police said.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.

Anyone with information should call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660..