Bell Biv Devoe to headline 90s themed Richmond show

RICHMOND, Va. — It will feel like the 1990s all over again when Bell Biv Devoe, Blackstreet, and SWV (Sisters With Voices) perform at Altria Theater in downtown Richmond. Tickets for the June 30 performance go on sale Friday, May 12.

“Bell Biv Devoe has been bridging the gap between R&B and Hip-Hop music with a pop-feel-appeal for more than 25 years,” concert promoters said. “The group’s wildly successfully debut album Poison sold four million copies and featured four classic hits (“Poison,” “Do Me,” “When Will I See You Smile Again,” and “BBD…I Thought It Was Me”).

Blackstreet was best known for its hits “Before I Let You Go” and “No Diggity.”

SWV (Sisters With Voices) hits include “Weak,” “Right Here/Human Nature,” and “I’m So Into You.”