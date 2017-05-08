× 76-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash in King George

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – Police have released the name of the man killed Monday morning when his car crashed into a power pole in King George.

The victim has been identified as George A. Johnson, 76 of King George.

Police said the single-vehicle crash occurred around 11:57 a.m., on Route 3, 1 mile east of Route 665.

Investigators said a 2001 Mercedes was traveling east on Route 3 when it ran off the road to the right and struck a power pole.

Johnson, the driver and sole occupant of the Mercedes, was transported to Mary Washington Hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.