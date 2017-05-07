Federal appeals court in Richmond to hear Trump travel ban Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond will hear oral arguments in the case involving President Trump's travel ban Monday that will likely eventually be headed to the Supreme Court.

The case goes before the Fourth Circuit because U.S. District Court Judge Theodore Chuang in Maryland imposed a nationwide halt to the portion of the executive order that barred foreign nationals from six majority-Muslim nations from entering the country.\

The lawsuit in Maryland was brought by refugee aid groups and foreign nationals who argued in court filings that the revised executive order “was motivated by animus toward Muslims,” and impermissibly discriminates on the basis of religion and national origin.

In a 43-page decision, Chuang detailed many of Trump’s statements about Muslims from the campaign trail and concluded that despite the significant changes to who was exempted by the executive order the second time around, “the history of public statements continues to provide a convincing case that the purpose of the Second Executive Order remains the realization of the long-envisioned Muslim ban.”

Although the case is expected to eventually reach the Supreme Court, the decision made by 13 Richmond judges will set the table for the fate of the executive order.

Legal Analyst Todd Stone thinks it is one reason both sides of the case asked the full court to weigh in.

"This has such national importance, I think they really want to have it decided and not have any question about whether or not it is skewed based on the political leanings of a judge,” Stone explained.

In court papers, the groups fighting the ban argue it is nothing more than religious discrimination against Muslims.

Government lawyers counter that the ban is aimed at keeping terrorists out and not people of a certain religion.

Stone said the court will look at the intent of the order and if there is evidence to prove that intent.

“That's a real question, about whether or not they can look at some of the statements made during the campaign especially, to show the intent of the administration now,” Stone said. “That's something the judges will have to decide, and there is no real clear answer to that.”

Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of this important story.

The CNN Wire contributed to this report.

37.537695 -77.434672