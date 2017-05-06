Help police find these men wanted for using counterfeit bills

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men who are accused of using counterfeit bills in Hopewell and possibly across the entire Tri-Cities area.

Police said the first incident happened on April 15, at the Rite-Aid located at 2305 Oaklawn Boulevard. Investigators said the men entered the store at 11:24 a.m. and used counterfeit currency to make an alcohol purchase.

The second incident occurred at 2:00am on May 2, at the same Rite-Aid location. Police said in this incident one suspect used counterfeit bills to make a gift card purchase.

The first suspect is described as a black male, around 25 to 30 Years old, with a medium build and medium complexion. He is between 5’8” to 6’ tall and 190-210 pounds, with a full beard and mustache.

The second suspect is described as a black male around 25 to 30 Years old with a thin build and dark complexion. He is between 5’10” to 6’ tall and 150-170 pounds.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may know the identity of the suspect(s), contact lead Detective David Hirn of the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284. You can also contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at 541-2202.