Couple struck by Henrico Police cruiser just left bar, witnesses say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The man and woman struck and killed by a Henrico County Police Officer just left a nearby bar, according to witnesses.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was driving west on Williamsburg Road around 2 a.m. Saturday when he struck two adults walking near Country Style Donuts along the 4300 block.

"Both adult pedestrians, a male and a female, were fatally injured and died at the scene," Henrico Police spokesman Lt. Chris Garrett said. "The preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrians were walking eastbound in the westbound lane of Williamsburg Road when they were struck. Both were wearing dark clothing and the roadway was not illuminated."

Witnesses said the couple were waiting for an Uber after the bar closed and arguing prior to the crash.

Pam Maybush, who works at Country Style Donuts located just feet from the crash scene, pulled into work and saw the aftermath.

"The cop car was down at the other end all wrecked up," she described. "The bumper was falling off, the hood was buckled and there was blood all in the street."

Police are looking for another vehicle believed to be involved in this crash, but didn't release a description.

Police have not yet released the identities of the victims or the officer who was uninjured.

Residents said Williamsburg Road is dangerous to walk along at night.

"They really need to do something about the darkness and add some street lights or sidewalks," Maybush said.

Police closed that section of Williamsburg Road while the Crash Team investigated.

Henrico Police said the investigation was in its early stages and more information would be released later Saturday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.