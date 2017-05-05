× Weekend Events: Yves Saint Laurent!, Que Pasa Festival, Arts in the Park

RICHMOND, Va.–

May 5 & 6

Spring PlantFest, Friday 9 am – 5 pm, Saturday 9 am – 3 pm

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden celebrate its 30th anniversary Spring PlantFest, featuring top-quality and often hard-to-find plants, shrubs and trees available for sale. Plant sales are sponsored by the Garden volunteers and benefit the Garden’s educational mission to connect people through plants to improve communities. Free admission to the event (regular admission to visit the Garden.) The Garden Shop will be open during Spring PlantFest with a 15% discount for Garden Members. Details http://www.lewisginter.org/event/spring-plant-fest/.

RVA East End Festival 2017: The Gift of Arts and Music

Friday, 5 – 9pm, Saturday 12 – 8pm, 2017 | Chimborazo Park, 3200 East Broad St. Richmond, The RVA East End Festival: The Gift of Arts and Music will be an inclusive community celebration highlighting the diverse neighborhoods and unique quality of Richmond’s East End. Proceeds from the festival will be used to support and enhance music education in Richmond Public Schools East End. Performances by the Richmond Symphony and many more will take place during the two-day neighborhood festival devoted to the arts. Other activities include a variety of performances by local artists and schools, a kids activities, food trucks, beer garden and vendor booths. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music! Festival admittance is free and open to the public. Details https://www.richmondsymphony.com/education-engagement/rva-east-end-festival-2017-the-gift-of-arts-and-music/

May 6 – 7

Que Pasa Festival of Virginia May 6, 12 – 8:30pm Free

The annual ¿Qué Pasa? Festival highlights the food, music, and art of Virginia’s Latin American communities. Happening along the Canal Walk in Historic Downtown Richmond. Performances include Virginia Repertory Theatre, Cosby High School, Latin Ballet, Reggaeton, Las Palmas Dominican Dancers, Claves Unidos, Ban Caribe, The Sacred Heart Dancers, Chris Casanova (Urban Latino)bFolk Group Dancers: The Salsa Guy’s Bomba y Plana, Folk Group Dancers: Salsa Rueda Club VA, Folk Group Dancers: Richmond Tango, Capoera – Jahlil, Morenada Central, Timbason, Diablada Bolivana, Edixio Mora – Cantante Venezolano, and Zumba Details visit http://www.vahcc.com/.

Arts in the Park

The Carillon Civic Association Announces its 46th annual “Arts in the Park” show and sale at the Carillon in Byrd Park on Saturday, 11-6 p.m. and Sunday, 11-5 p.m. More than 450 artists from around the U.S. will gather in Byrd Park to display everything from fine art paintings to jewelry and weavings. Arts in the Park is recognized as one of the top art shows in the country and is an event people around the entire state of Virginia look forward to each year. Arts in the Parking and Shuttles available at the City Stadium parking lot. There’s also a handicap parking available at the park., details at www.richmondartsinthepark.com.

“Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style” Saturday and runs through August 27, 2017

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts unveils another spectacular exhibition “Yves Saint Laurent: The Perfection of Style” set to open Saturday and runs through August 27, 2017. The VMFA is the only venue on the East Coast showing the exhibition, which has been organized by the Seattle Art Museum in partnership with the Paris-based Fondation. According to the VMFA, ”the exhibition offers an intimate and comprehensive look at the lifetime achievement of Saint Laurent, one of history’s most radical and influential fashion designers. It Features 100 examples of haute couture and ready-to-wear garments, some never shown publicly before. It also includes costume jewelry and other accessories, photographs, drawings, films, and video from the Fondation’s vast archive. The exhibition traces the trajectory of Saint Laurent’s style as it developed throughout the course of his career, beginning in 1953 with the “Paper Doll Couture House” that he created as a teenager, which is being shown for the first time in the United States.” The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts is open 365 days a year with free admission, for more information, visit www.vmfa.museum or call 804-340-1400.

The AmpUp! Walk/Run to End Bladder Cancer, Saturday, H.F. Bulifant & Sons, Inc., 2001 Semmes Avenue, Check-In: 8:30 AM, Walk/Run Begins: 9:15 AM.

The AmpUp! Walk/Run to End Bladder Cancer is the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network’s national grassroots fundraising and awareness initiatives that help support the BCAN mission: to increase public awareness about bladder cancer, advance bladder cancer research, and provide educational and support services for the bladder cancer community. The purpose of this event is to increase bladder cancer awareness, support those living with this disease, and raise funds to find a cure. Details at http://support.bcan.org/site/TR?fr_id=1482&pg=informational&sid=1101#sthash.oKu66Ul0.dpuf.

Young Professionals Field Day RVA benefiting Higher Achievement,

Check-In Opens: 10:30 a.m., Competition Begins: 11:00 a.m. at Bon Secours Redskins Training Center, 2401 W. Leigh Street. Join the Higher Achievement Young Professionals Board for the 2nd annual Field Day RVA! Field Day RVA is a community fundraising event for Higher Achievement, a nonprofit organization partnered with Richmond Public Schools and Henrico Public Schools to provide academic enrichment in order to close the achievement gap during the pivotal middle school years. Youth compete in teams of 5-8 people in field day events just like in middle school. The competition includes a water balloon toss, three-legged race, capture the flag, corn hole, and, of course, tug of war. There will be prizes, music, beer and food trucks, and more. Tickets are $40 and include entry, a t-shirt and one free beer ticket. Teams are encouraged to dress up for the uniform contest judged by a surprise guest judge. New this year, Field Goal Kicking Competition. Details http://www.fielddayrva.org/#details.

3rd Annual Thomas Jefferson vs John Marshall Alumni Basketball Game

Saturday, doors open at noon, game at 1 pm at The Arthur Ashe Center, 3001 North Boulevard in Richmond. Sponsored by the FRIENDS OF JOHN MARSHALL, LLC, funds benefit Thomas Jefferson High School and John Marshall High School. Advance tickets $10 and $15 at the door. Children, ages 5 and under, are admitted free. Mac Anderson will once again provide color commentary for the game. The event will include vendors, showcasing various businesses and items for sale. The Ashe Center will provide food and drink concessions. Friends of John Marshall, (FJM) is an organization created by a group of John Marshall alumni to benefit the school’s student-athletes. Our vision is to develop and support new and existing athletic programs, and help showcase the current endeavors and historical achievements of our great school. For more information call A.C. Davis – (804) 366-0082 or email friendsofjohnmarshall@gmail.com.

Preview Fashion Show Extravaganza and After Show Comedy Lounge (Benefit Proceed for Earl Fleming) at Liquid Studios -9200 Stony Point Parkway in Richmond, Saturday 3 – 6 pm & 6 – 9pm. Features Host, Monica L. Ball AKA Miss Real Talk, and Fashion Commentary, E.W. Fleming-Ross. Special performance by Artist, V-Ness. Then from 6-9pm with host, Comedian, C.J. Richardson plus Craig Watson & Members of Lyric Ave. Enjoy fashion, comedy, poetry, singing, dancing, vendors, door prizes and much more. Sunday, 3 – 5 & 6 -9- 9 pm for a Big Fashion Show Host at “A Touch of Class” 5103 Thrush Lane in Henrico, features Monica L. Ball, AKA Miss Real Talk and Fashion Commentary, E.W. Fleming-Ross. Special performance by Garnett Boldin. Then from 6-9pm with host, Miss Real Talk along with Kemel Patton of Line Dancing by KP plus music by DJ MG headline music artist Twave’ along with special musical guests. For ticket information, call 804-608-6407.

Pedal through Petals – Sunday, May 7

Amy’s Army of Cancer Warriors is dedicated to raising awareness about cancer research and prevention, including the life-saving cancer research conducted by VCU Massey Cancer Center. The group was developed by a group of friends who coalesced around the idea of promoting cancer prevention and research. This family-friendly fundraiser benefits VCU Massey Cancer Center. It features Leisurely, flat, 6 mile bike ride that stops in gorgeous gardens in downtown RVA and Church Hill. Bike rentals are available, if you need a bike. It also features live bands, beer and wine garden, food trucks, massages and yoga, plus over $10,000 raffle prizes. Family Fun Zone: bounce castle, face painting, balloons, spinning prize wheel, crafts table, visits from Kickers players, Princesses & Nutzy. (FFZ Passes only $10 per kids.) For more information, tickets, merchandise for sale and volunteer sign up at www.AmysArmyRVA.com. Amy, a partner at Hunton & Williams law firm, was treated at Massey Cancer Center in 2011 for breast cancer. She credits her survival to Massey. She led a sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle until about 10 years ago. Now she is an endurance athlete, having completed marathons, century rides, swims of up to five miles, and triathlons, including an Ironman.

Future Events:

House Party with a Purpose – Tickets are on sale now for House Party, Better Housing Coalition new signature event on Thursday, May 11, 5:30-8:30 PM at the Hippodrome Theater in historic Jackson Ward. House Party brings together a crowd of all ages and stages under one roof to celebrate, jam, and support Better Housing Coalition’s work in Greater Richmond communities. Featuring House Party Master of Ceremonies Poet and musician Todd Waldo, Homegrown rhythm and blues band Dance Candy Enter to win exclusive prize packages and more. General Admission $30 (includes appetizers and two drink tickets), VIP $90 (all you care to eat and drink, plus access to our private VIP lounge and balcony.) Details visit https://www.betterhousingcoalition.org/event/house-party-party-purpose/.

Linwood Holton Elementary School PTA 17th annual Holton Hustle 5-K Fest, Saturday, May 13, 9 am – 1 pm, 5-k, 3.1 mile or 1 mile run followed by a family festival. promoting health and physical fitness in our children, families and community. Schools can earn money for taking part; Through the School Share Program, schools will receive 50% of the registration costs that is coded to your school. Any staff or parents or members who also register for the race will also be counted towards the total amount provided they place your school’s name on the registration form. To qualify, schools must have a minimum of 10 students registered for the event and physically come and run either the mile run or the 5k run/walk. To find out more about the School Share Program and how you can earn money for your school, details visit http://share.holtonhustle5k.org.

Haymaker Productions is proud to announce the new additions to Music at Maymont for the 2017 series: Andrew Bird with opening act 2011 Grammy Award Winner, Best New Artist Jazz bassist and singer Esperanza Spalding. Esperanza Spalding (Thursday, July 29th, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.). This unique collaboration brings together two of the most innovative musicians in music today. $1 from each ticket will go to the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $33.50 for GA Lawn and $65 Front of Stage Reserved in advance. Tickets can purchased at ticketfly.com. The Maymont Stage is located at 1700 Hampton Street, Richmond, VA.