Police investigating shots fired report near Northside barbershop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a reported shooting near a barbershop on Richmond’s North side Friday afternoon.

People working near West Brookland Park Boulevard and Garland Avenue told police they heard at least one shot and saw a woman wearing a red shirt waving a gun.

Crime Insider sources said that when officers arrived, they could not locate the suspect or a victim.

A WTVR CBS 6 crew on the scene spotted officers making entry into a second-floor apartment next to the barber shop. Police stayed inside the apartment for about 30 minutes, but then left.

Police are urging anyone with information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com.