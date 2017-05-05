× Police investigating after man shot in Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting after a man was found shot in the Mosby Court neighborhood Friday night.

Investigators said around 10:04 p.m. they received a call for a shooting in the 2000 block of Accommodation Street. Upon arrival, officers located a man shot in the leg.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have not released any information on a possible suspect at this time.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.