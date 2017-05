RICHMOND, Va. – CancerLINC is a great resource in our community making a difference in the lives of cancer patients and their families by providing financial guidance, education and community services. Executive Director Denise Kranich shared the details on their annual Spring Award Luncheon coming up Friday, May 12th from 11:30am to 1:30pm at the Virginia Historical Society. For more information you can visit http://www.cancerlinc.org/